"Don't Lick the Frogs!" by backyardbirdnerd
"Don't Lick the Frogs!"

Yes, they really did tell us that while we were photographing these poison dart frogs in Costa Rica. Sorta makes you wonder what they think of tourists and photographers... LOL.
Strawberry Poison Dart Frog aka a Blue Jean Frog
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Cheryl Johnson

@backyardbirdnerd
GaryW
Amazing colors!
January 1st, 2021  
