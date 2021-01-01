Sign up
305 / 365
"Don't Lick the Frogs!"
Yes, they really did tell us that while we were photographing these poison dart frogs in Costa Rica. Sorta makes you wonder what they think of tourists and photographers... LOL.
Strawberry Poison Dart Frog aka a Blue Jean Frog
1st January 2021
Cheryl Johnson
@backyardbirdnerd
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
6th December 2020 3:46pm
GaryW
Amazing colors!
January 1st, 2021
