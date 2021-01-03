Do You Like My Hat?

We photographed 3 species of bats in Costa Rica and I think this is an Orange Nectar Bat. I love his pose, but also, love all the pollen on the top of his head. This particular location was set up to attract hummingbirds, with a lovely gazebo and lots of feeders. The hummingbirds didn't show up, but something was draining the feeders (play ominous music). The owners soon realized that the local bat population was sidling up to the All You Can Eat Nectar Buffet each evening. Now it's a very popular destination for bat photography. One of the many things I learned: bats like nectar. Who knew?