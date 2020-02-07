1581061817761

Previous
The five lamps in Thornaby on a early dark foggy morning, with a bit of editing except the 5th lamp isn't working... I like walking into fog, there's something magical about it. Any friendly thoughts/advice welcome
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
Maggiemae ace
I.love.it!..(my.space.bar.doesnt.work)...Its.a.bit.like.Sherlock.should.be.around...Hound.of.the.baskervilles.and.stuff!
February 7th, 2020  
