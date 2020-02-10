Previous
Next
20200110141608 by baileyadam
12 / 365

20200110141608

Very lucky to have a nose left after taking this pic never mind a camera...
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise