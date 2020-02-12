Previous
20200212145324 by baileyadam
14 / 365

20200212145324

A cormorant keeping an eye on everything... If my doggy hadn't jumped on me and gave me kisses while I was taking photos I wouldnt of spotted it.. Thanks, Bailey 🐾
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
3% complete

