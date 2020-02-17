Previous
20200212143324 by baileyadam
19 / 365

20200212143324

Last one from tees barrage of a photographer taking a picture of the picture I was taking.. I'm sneeky lol 🙃 no he didn't know me 🤫
17th February 2020 17th Feb 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
5% complete

