20200216175856 by baileyadam
20 / 365

20200216175856

One of my other hobbies... Baking. Another thing to keep me out of trouble.. Not decorated perfect but it tastes good. Nice choccy cake
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
Kate ace
Wish I could have a piece!
February 18th, 2020  
