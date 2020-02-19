Previous
IMG_20200220_073859 by baileyadam
21 / 365

IMG_20200220_073859

Mr Bailey's look of curiosity 🐾 like "what did you say?"
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
Frequent Frames ace
I love the expression,great shot.
February 20th, 2020  
