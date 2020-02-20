1582229779952

Previous
22 / 365

It's black beauty 😊🐎😊 edited in light room to make her not look like she's in a stable... She's just chilling
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
