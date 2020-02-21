Previous
Next
IMG_20200221_071515 by baileyadam
23 / 365

IMG_20200221_071515

Oh my giddy aunt lol... Still not edited perfect.. But bit better, maybe? If you look at it from a distance you can't really tell the imperfection... She really is a beautiful pony though 🐎💙
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise