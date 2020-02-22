1582331434529

Previous
24 / 365

My current fav one of the gorgeous bluetit taken the other day... I love little garden birds. Fortunate enough to have a balcony to take the pics 🙂
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
