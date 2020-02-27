Sign up
Previous
Next
29 / 365
IMG_20200226_195057
My childhood Russian dolls.. Found them in a box yesterday 🙂 one of the photos taken with my first new dslr camera so any cc welcome
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
0
0
Chantelle Sheard
@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
29
photos
11
followers
37
following
7% complete
View this month »
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
26th February 2020 8:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
