IMG_20200226_195057 by baileyadam
29 / 365

IMG_20200226_195057

My childhood Russian dolls.. Found them in a box yesterday 🙂 one of the photos taken with my first new dslr camera so any cc welcome
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
