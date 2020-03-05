Previous
20200305133815 by baileyadam
20200305133815

It's..... More cakes 🍰🍰🍰lemon drizzle, raspberry and marble cake 😝
5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
Jennie B.
Yum! I could use a slice of that right now! Are you baking again??
March 5th, 2020  
Chantelle Sheard
@jb030958 yep baking alot... Kinda addicted to baking pretty little cakes. These are cakes for the family holiday to lake district... Cakes for lakes 😃
March 5th, 2020  
Jennie B.
@baileyadam
I like to bake too, only problem is that then I gain weight from eating what I bake!!! Enjoy your family holiday! :)
March 5th, 2020  
