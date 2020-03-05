Sign up
36 / 365
20200305133815
It's..... More cakes 🍰🍰🍰lemon drizzle, raspberry and marble cake 😝
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
3
0
Chantelle Sheard
@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
36
photos
10
followers
39
following
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
Jennie B.
Yum! I could use a slice of that right now! Are you baking again??
March 5th, 2020
Chantelle Sheard
@jb030958
yep baking alot... Kinda addicted to baking pretty little cakes. These are cakes for the family holiday to lake district... Cakes for lakes 😃
March 5th, 2020
Jennie B.
@baileyadam
I like to bake too, only problem is that then I gain weight from eating what I bake!!! Enjoy your family holiday! :)
March 5th, 2020
