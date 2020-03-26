Previous
Lunch for the butterfly by baileyadam
56 / 365

Lunch for the butterfly

First one I seen close up this year. Seemed to capture a lot of orange lately.. The fire, the sunset then this butterfly.. Maybe I should make it a little challenge for myself during isolation 🙂 keep myself outta trouble for a short while 😏
26th March 2020

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
