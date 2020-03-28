Previous
Next
Baking selfies by baileyadam
58 / 365

Baking selfies

Struggling to find things to take photos of so this is me baking for key workers during a coronavirus pandemic.. All masked up and washing hands. Obviously had to have timer on camera as in isolation 🌈 stay safe
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise