Previous
Next
Funny faces part 1 by baileyadam
74 / 365

Funny faces part 1

Seriously struggling to find things to take pictures of during a lockdown... Used to go all over with my doggy and my camera.. So funny faces it is for now 🙈
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise