Bubble trouble by baileyadam
84 / 365

Bubble trouble

Another random lockdown idea lol.. Took me ages to get the timing right and blowing bubbles at the same time as trying to take the picture is really hard 🙈 wouldn't recommend it 😂
24th April 2020 24th Apr 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
