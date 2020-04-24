Sign up
Bubble trouble
Another random lockdown idea lol.. Took me ages to get the timing right and blowing bubbles at the same time as trying to take the picture is really hard 🙈 wouldn't recommend it 😂
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
Chantelle Sheard
@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
