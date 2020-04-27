Sign up
87 / 365
Watching the locked down world go by
Flicking through some recent ones of lockdown life... Getting to the end of this month slowly. Massive part of it, My dog, Bailey ♥️🐾
27th April 2020
27th Apr 20
0
0
Chantelle Sheard
@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
87
photos
11
followers
48
following
23% complete
View this month »
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Taken
22nd April 2020 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
