Sunny squirrel by baileyadam
105 / 365

Sunny squirrel

Looks like she's smiling or saying hello.. She's getting closer to us so think she's starting to trust us ☺ also update: neighbour thinks they saw one of her babies 😍
15th May 2020 15th May 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
