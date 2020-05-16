Previous
Finally a little Wren 😍😃 by baileyadam
106 / 365

Finally a little Wren 😍😃

Been chasing for a picture of this tiny little bird for years... Finally got one.. I'm so happy 😊
16th May 2020 16th May 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
