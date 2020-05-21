Previous
Lockdown hairstyle by baileyadam
111 / 365

Lockdown hairstyle

Least someones getting their hair done during all this... Elvis the Robin 🤩 😍
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
