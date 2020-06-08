Previous
Bailey and Buttercups by baileyadam
129 / 365

Bailey and Buttercups

Evening playtime in the field behind my flat, 😀🐾😍 SOOC.. Practicing with the TV option on camera.. I love it, but I love Bailey more of course 🐾💖
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
