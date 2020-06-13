Previous
Next
Coal tit by baileyadam
134 / 365

Coal tit

Managed to get in the garden with no rain. He retrieved the nut, discarded the shell and took off... Thank you for all views comments and favs 🙂
13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Steve Jacob ace
Well timed.
June 13th, 2020  
KV ace
Perfect timing! Fav
June 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise