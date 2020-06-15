Sign up
Baking people happy
My cake I baked yesterday.. Choc orange sponge. Most of it went to the neighbours again. Love seeing the smiles on their faces. And the adorable little old lady said she loves me, bless her 🍰😁🤩 I ended up with one small slice for myself
15th June 2020
15th Jun 20
Chantelle Sheard
@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
