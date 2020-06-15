Previous
Baking people happy by baileyadam
Baking people happy

My cake I baked yesterday.. Choc orange sponge. Most of it went to the neighbours again. Love seeing the smiles on their faces. And the adorable little old lady said she loves me, bless her 🍰😁🤩 I ended up with one small slice for myself
