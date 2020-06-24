Sign up
Hobbies
My new hobby that I found during lock down. My first one I ever did was an owl and now I've never looked back. This is my 4th one. Just the main portion of the diamonds on the picture. Totally addicted now. Thanks for views comments ect 🙂💎
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
Chantelle Sheard
@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Taken
23rd June 2020 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
