Relaxing the rules with neighbours and friends by baileyadam
Relaxing the rules with neighbours and friends

A more relaxed fun summer afternoon with friends.. Was only going to stay 10 minutes as I rarely socialise often but I found a nice spot under the planter shelf in the shade, as I can't stand the hot sun and then they said I could take pictures.. Thank goodness, so obviously I jumped at the opportunity. Was glad to have something different to get photos of as all recent ones have been in my garden and was getting slightly bored. I don't often take people photos. Thanks for any views, comments etc 🙂🌞
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
