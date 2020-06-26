Relaxing the rules with neighbours and friends

A more relaxed fun summer afternoon with friends.. Was only going to stay 10 minutes as I rarely socialise often but I found a nice spot under the planter shelf in the shade, as I can't stand the hot sun and then they said I could take pictures.. Thank goodness, so obviously I jumped at the opportunity. Was glad to have something different to get photos of as all recent ones have been in my garden and was getting slightly bored. I don't often take people photos. Thanks for any views, comments etc 🙂🌞