149 / 365
Looking back
One of the first ones I took of Max the saluki greyhound when my mate first got him in May. He loves zooming around now. Thanks for any views comments etc 🙂
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
Chantelle Sheard
@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
