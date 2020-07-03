Previous
Reacquainted with the baby robins by baileyadam
Reacquainted with the baby robins

Came in garden to feed the birdies and we have two gorgeous baby Robins now. Think ill call them Scarlett and Cherry.. Thanks for any views comments etc 🙂
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
Maggiemae ace
There's no doubt about it - he does look anxious! What a good shot! fav
July 4th, 2020  
