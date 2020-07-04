Sign up
Candles brighten up the world
Pretty self explanatory... Didnt know what to write lol. Thanks for any views comments etc. And a massive thankyou for getting yesterday's Robin on the PP 🙂
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
Chantelle Sheard
@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
KV
ace
Nice line up of candles.
July 4th, 2020
