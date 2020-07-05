Previous
Max by baileyadam
156 / 365

Max

Just max's baby face as a puppy.. Hes nearly 4 months now. Thankyou for views comments etc 🙂
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
Santina ace
it's a beauty, I like very much
July 5th, 2020  
