Previous
Next
Maximus by baileyadam
159 / 365

Maximus

This was a definate pose lol. Thankyou so much for your comments and favs for Bailey. Am glad you like him just as much as Max. More pics of Max to come And thanks for any views comments etc 🙂
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise