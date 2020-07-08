Sign up
159 / 365
Maximus
This was a definate pose lol. Thankyou so much for your comments and favs for Bailey. Am glad you like him just as much as Max. More pics of Max to come And thanks for any views comments etc 🙂
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
Chantelle Sheard
@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
159
photos
21
followers
58
following
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
22nd June 2020 9:47am
