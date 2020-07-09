Previous
Gotcha Bailey.. Sneaky pic by baileyadam
160 / 365

Gotcha Bailey.. Sneaky pic

Thanks for any views comments etc 🙂. Just a quick one with my phone. Just sorting my dvd collection into alphabetical order lol
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
