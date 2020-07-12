Previous
Bob the Robin by baileyadam
163 / 365

Bob the Robin

Baby Robin a few days ago chilling in the garden.. Getting very curious around us now 😀. Named Bob, thanks for any views comments etc 🙂
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
