B&W bobbin by baileyadam
B&W bobbin

I accidentally took a photo of a Robin in B&W lol.. But then I looked back and I'm not sure but I kind of do like it. It's just a little bit different. Thanks for any views comments etc 🙂
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
