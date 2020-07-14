Previous
Fat ball heaven by baileyadam
Fat ball heaven

They all love a big fat fat ball 😀 beautiful blue tit. Thankyou for any views comments etc 🙂
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
