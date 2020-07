Buzz Off Please

Yesterday I tried to rescue a bee with a sugar solution after putting it on a flower for a couple of hours and realising it still wasn't very well. It was really awesome watching it drinking the sugar solution. Got a few videos and hoped it would eventually fly off. Then by the evening it wasn't anywhere to be seen so I was very pleased 😌 🐝 thanks for any views comments etc as always πŸ™‚ and Bee Happy