Previous
Next
Choccy and banana and more choccy by baileyadam
169 / 365

Choccy and banana and more choccy

You ever heard of the muffin man... Lives on Drury Lane. Now there's a muffin woman but they're not married. Lives Thornaby. She don't know the muffin man personally... Anyways Double choccy and nana muffins 🍌🍫🍰
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise