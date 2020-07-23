Sign up
Who thinks Max is cheeky?
The world of dogs who I see is very big. Bailey has quite a lot of friends. So it's probably a good job I don't get photos of all of them coz it would fill my albums. I'm the type of girl who would go to a party and play with the dog lmao 🐾
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
Chantelle Sheard
@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
