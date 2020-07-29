Sign up
180 / 365
Real Life Jailbird
Head to the side please and to the front and to the other side please!! Height roughly 4 inches. The crime you have been charged with is Robbinery!! Jail nickname... Baby Bob!! GUILTY... SEND HIM DOWN!! 😏💖🐦 Any views comments etc all appreciated 🙂
29th July 2020
29th Jul 20
Chantelle Sheard
@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
Leave a Comment
