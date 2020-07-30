Previous
Next
Are you talking to me?? by baileyadam
181 / 365

Are you talking to me??

I think Im falling in love!! 💕 What a personality shining through!! So proud of how baby Bob is doing and so happy he's still choosing to come see us! Thank you for any views comments etc
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise