Bobby the Bunny says...
"I love a big brimmed hat, great for storing snacks." He also says "every view comment, possibly a fav, I get a special snack so keep them coming." 🐰🌽🥕🍌🙃 Very Much appreciated 🙂
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
Chantelle Sheard
@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
dress
fancy
rabbit
pet
Maggiemae
ace
I feel he is himself feeling vaguely Mexican and is awaiting his first tequila!
July 31st, 2020
