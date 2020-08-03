Previous
Unexpected friends by baileyadam
185 / 365

Unexpected friends

Putting Bobbi in his outdoor playpen to nibble on some grass and lettuce and I sat down and who was on my knee? Can you spot it? Thank you for any views comments etc.. Appreciated always 🙂
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
Photo Details

