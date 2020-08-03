Sign up
185 / 365
Unexpected friends
Putting Bobbi in his outdoor playpen to nibble on some grass and lettuce and I sat down and who was on my knee? Can you spot it? Thank you for any views comments etc.. Appreciated always 🙂
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
0
0
Chantelle Sheard
@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
185
photos
23
followers
65
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
2nd August 2020 8:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lettuce
,
insects
,
garden
