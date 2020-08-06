Previous
Next
Sally by baileyadam
188 / 365

Sally

The wonderful world of doggies continued.... With Sally the rough collie. She is stunning. Beautiful dog like the dog off Lassie film. Thankyou for any views comments etc 🙂
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
51% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise