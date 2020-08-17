Previous
2 Boiiiing by baileyadam
199 / 365

2 Boiiiing

My little bouncy Bailey... Full of beans. Seeing his little face like this made my day. Thanks for all views comments on last pics. Always appreciated 🙂
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
