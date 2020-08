Continuing the DOGGIE theme with Sage 🐶

This is Sage Sundance Silsden ❤️. He's my mums Cocker Spaniel...Hes 13 now. He did love plodding alongside us and he did really well on such a long walk. Luckily wasn't too hot. And I got a hug off him before he went home. Thank you for any views comments etc 🙂