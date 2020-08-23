Previous
205 / 365

Back to Max

🐾 "HEY, that branch pinched my toy" lol. Thanks for all views comments and favs
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
KV ace
Interesting shot of Max... his tail almost looks like a leg sticking out... he is ready to go for his toy though... that branch isn’t going to stop him!
August 23rd, 2020  
