217 / 365
Baileys 4th birthday
Hello... I'm back. Been gone for a while coz I had stuff to deal with. But this was on baileys birthday 04.09.20 and I'm looking forward to catching up with things on here 🙂
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
0
0
Chantelle Sheard
@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
217
photos
26
followers
70
following
59% complete
View this month »
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
4th September 2020 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
