218 / 365
Birthday boii....
In his adidog hoodie lol. Thankyou for making me feel so welcome back. Am thinking this is going to be a pets month. Its so good to be back 😊
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
Chantelle Sheard
@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
Maggiemae
ace
I'm half beardie and half jack russell! Should I chase sheep or should I chase anything! Great photo!
September 27th, 2020
