Vampire Conkers by baileyadam
222 / 365

Vampire Conkers

Conkers I collect in the dark when everyone is sleeping 😴 🤫 lol. I'm a night owl or just a vampire... Only really comes out at night 🌃🦉
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
60% complete

Photo Details

