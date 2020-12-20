Previous
Next
Santa paws by baileyadam
280 / 365

Santa paws

Bailey in front of the Xmas tree saying that treat looks really good so I'll just sit here and wait for it. Someone's on the very very nice list this year....its an annual thing for Bailey. He's good all year every year
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Chantelle Sheard

@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise