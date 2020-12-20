Sign up
Santa paws
Bailey in front of the Xmas tree saying that treat looks really good so I'll just sit here and wait for it. Someone's on the very very nice list this year....its an annual thing for Bailey. He's good all year every year
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
Chantelle Sheard
@baileyadam
Hi... I love taking pictures... Taken em since I was a kid and it helps with my anxiety. Some are OK and some aren't great...
